Global coalition vows enduring defeat of ISIS

ROME, June 28 (KUNA) -- The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS has reaffirmed determination to continue comprehensive, coordinated and multifaceted effort to create conditions for the enduring defeat of the terrorist group.In a joint statement following a ministerial meeting in Rome Monday, the coalition ministers voiced commitment to strengthening cooperation across all lines of effort in order to ensure that Daesh/ISIS core in Iraq and Syria, and its affiliates and networks around the world are unable to reconstitute any territorial enclave or continue to threaten our homelands, people, and interests.They added that they remain firmly united in their outrage at atrocities perpetrated by Daesh/ISIS and in our determination to eliminate this global threat, and stand alongside survivors and families of victims of Daesh/ISIS crimes working for accountability.The ministers emphasized the protection of civilians as a priority and affirmed that international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable, as well as relevant UN Security Council resolutions, must be upheld under all circumstances.They noted with grave concern that Daesh/ISIS affiliates and networks in sub-Saharan Africa threaten security and stability, namely in the Sahel Region and in East Africa/Mozambique.In this regard, they committed working with affected countries to address the threats posed by Daesh/ISIS in Africa to ensure the enduring global defeat of the organization upon the request and prior consent of the countries concerned in close coordination with existing initiatives, notably the Coalition for the Sahel and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum.Recognizing the challenge posed by foreign terrorist fighters who are in custody, as well as their family members who remain in Syria and Iraq, the coalition called for pursuing existing effective justice and accountability mechanisms in close coordination with the countries of origin. This also includes accountability for fighters who have used sexual violence as an instrument of terror, they stressed.It reaffirmed its belief that a comprehensive and collective effort remains necessary to achieve a full and enduring defeat of Daesh/ISIS worldwide.The ministers said that the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS has proven that it is a cohesive, responsive tool that has achieved notable successes through military, political, stabilization, counter-messaging, financial, and law enforcement lines of effort.They announced the next ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition will be held by June 2022 and the Small Group Political Directors Meeting in Brussels will convene in the fall of 2021.Foreign Minister Sheikh and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation to the coalition's ministerial meeting in Rome today.