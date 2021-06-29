London' s Parliament Hill .. beautiful natural viewpoint

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 29 (KUNA) -- Parliament Hill Viewpoint in London's Hampstead Heath park is the highest natural green viewpoint in the city. It allows visitors to see London's most famous landmarks.The park, located in northwest London, stretches over 3.2 km, while the hill stands at 98 meters, providing visitors with a beautiful panoramic views of the city.The place's name dates back to the Civil War between the year 1642 and 1651, when soldiers who fought for the parliament against King Charles I used the hill as a vantage point to see Westminster Palace from 10 km. (end) mrn.ag MENAFN29062021000071011013ID1102360223