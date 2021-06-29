This is how OnePlus Nord 2 will look like

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2 handset sometime in July this year. Amidst the various leaks coming in, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has released CAD-based renders of the smartphone. As per the images, it will come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, an alert slider on the right side, and a Type-C port at the bottom. Here's our roundup. In this article It will have a thickness of 8.1mm The phone will house a 32MP front camera A Dimensity 1200 processor will fuel the handset OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability Design and display It will have a thickness of 8.1mm It will be offered in multiple color options, including a Green shade The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Dimensions-wise, it will be 160mm long, 73.8mm wide, and 8.1mm thick. Information The phone will house a 32MP front camera The OnePlus Nord 2 will likely bear a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter. Internals A Dimensity 1200 processor will fuel the handset The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port. Information OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 are unknown as of now. However, going by the leaked specifications, we expect it to start at under Rs. 30,000 - similar to the original Nord model which debuted in India at Rs. 25,000. MENAFN29062021000165011035ID1102360134