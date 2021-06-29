2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched at Rs. 2.19 crore

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Jaguar Land Rover has launched its flagship performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SVR in India. It has been brought here as a completely built unit. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine. Here are more details. In this article The car sports quad exhaust tips and SVR badging It is fueled by a 567hp, 5.0-liter engine The vehicle offers a Meridian sound system and ambient lighting Range Rover Sport SVR: Pricing and availability Exteriors The car sports quad exhaust tips and SVR badging The Range Rover Sport SVR has a muscular hood, a sleek honeycomb mesh grille, a tweaked bumper with bigger air vents, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch Satin Polished Gray-colored wheels. Body-colored detailing, quad exhaust tips, SVR badging, and squarish taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. Information It is fueled by a 567hp, 5.0-liter engine The Range Rover Sport SVR draws power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567hp/700Nm and is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and attain a top-speed of 280km/h. Interiors The vehicle offers a Meridian sound system and ambient lighting The Range Rover Sport SVR has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring lightweight SVR Performance seats with perforated Windsor leather finishing, an 825W 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system, ambient lighting, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Touch Pro Duo infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags, a Driver Condition Monitor, and an auto-dimming IRVM are available. Information Range Rover Sport SVR: Pricing and availability In India, the Range Rover Sport SVR carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) from Coventry, UK. MENAFN29062021000165011035ID1102363318