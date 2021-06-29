This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) To celebrate the launch of the Loki series on Disney+, Jeep has tied up with Marvel Studios to announce a limited-run Renegade Impulse model in Italy. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing look and comes with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of a turbo-diesel engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Here are more details. In this article The car has heated ORVMs and rides on 18-inch wheels Customers can choose between two powertrains The vehicle offers dual-zone climate control and an auto-dimming mirror Jeep Renegade Impulse: Pricing and availability Exteriors The car has heated ORVMs and rides on 18-inch wheels The Jeep Renegade Impulse is based on the range-topping Limited trim. It has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, and circular headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels. There's also a Loki badge on the rear door. Squarish taillights and a window wiper are available on the back end. Information Customers can choose between two powertrains The Jeep Renegade Impulse is offered with a 1.6-liter, Multijet II, inline 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 130hp of power. A 190hp, plug-in hybrid powertrain, that mates two electric motors with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill and an 11.4kWh battery pack, is also available. Interiors The vehicle offers dual-zone climate control and an auto-dimming mirror The Jeep Renegade Impulse has a spacious cabin, featuring a cargo compartment under the front passenger seat, key-less entry, a waterproof cargo floor mat, dual-zone climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and an auto-dimming mirror are available. Information Jeep Renegade Impulse: Pricing and availability In Italy, bookings for the Jeep Renegade Impulse are currently underway. The sub-compact crossover is expected to carry some premium over the Limited trim, which starts at �29,995 (around Rs. 26.5 lakh). MENAFN29062021000165011035ID1102363316