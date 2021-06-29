JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends, fans want Amber Heard gone from 'Aquaman 2'

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Fans of veteran actor Johnny Depp rose in unison against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard's continued participation in the superhero Aquaman franchise. The attack regained momentum recently after director James Wan shared an image to announce the beginning of Aquaman 2 shoot. Following Depp's forced departure from the Fantastic Beasts series, fans are now demanding that Warner Bros. fire Heard from Aquaman too. In this article Wan's post about starting the sequel's shoot sparked the movement This post reignited the flames; #Amber, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp began trending Warner Bros. targeted for cutting off Depp but keeping Heard Such posts and memes have filled Twitter But can Warner Bros. fire Heard because of online hatred? Heard had earlier clarified she wasn't affected by online trolling Court had found 'The Sun' allegations to be 'substantially true' This is the update in Depp's court journey Details Wan's post about starting the sequel's shoot sparked the movement So what did Wan post? On Monday, the director shared an image of the clapperboard marking the first take for the upcoming DCEU movie, which had the working title Necrus written on it.