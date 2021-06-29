2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury Roger Federer advances

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Swiss ace Roger Federer is off to a winning start in the 2021 Wimbledon on the Centre Court. The 39-year-old was leading 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-2 after his opponent Adrian Mannarino retired through injury, in the first round. Despite stumbling throughout, Federer gave a display of his imperious back-hand strokes. This was his seventh victory over the Frenchman. Here are further details. In this article How did the match pan out? First Round A look at the stats Federer extends his ATP head-to-head record against Mannarino Match How did the match pan out? Federer certainly looked rusty at the start but gained his touch. He broke Mannarino's serve after leading 5-4 to wrap up the set. The latter bounced back in the second set, having unsettled Federer in a tie-break finish. He outclassed Federer in the following set too. Federer then raised his game to win the next set. Mannarino retired through injury eventually. Wimbledon London, United Kingdom Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 Roger Federer Switzerland 6 6 3 6 0 Adrian Mannarino France 4 7 6 2 0 Match Stats Roger Federer - Adrian Mannarino 16 Aces 5 3 Double faults 6 61% First serve % 64% 74% Win % on first serve 76% 60% Win % on second serve 43% 4/13 Tiebreaks won 2/8 47 Receiving points won 35 124 Points won 118 7 Max points won in a row 10 Fewer Details Information A look at the stats Federer registered 124 points and 16 aces in the match. He registered 54 winners in the match. Federer also clinched 29 out of 35 net points (83%). While Mannarino recorded 31 unforced errors, Federer recorded as many as 45. Record Federer extends his ATP head-to-head record against Mannarino Federer now has an ATP head-to-head record of 7-0 against Mannarino. This was his third victory over the Frenchman on grass-court. Federer also defeated him in the last 16 of 2018 Wimbledon. In fact, the Swiss maestro had lost only one out of the last 16 sets contested between the two players before the match. Federer is now 6-3 in the ongoing season. MENAFN29062021000165011035ID1102365227