2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev overcomes Jan-Lennard Struff in hard-fought match

Daniil Medvedev defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in a hard-fought encounter between the two. Medvedev and Struff pushed each other to the brink as the match concluded 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) in favor of the Russian. If Medvedev wins the grass-court Grand Slam, he is in contention to claim the ATP World No. 1 ranking. Here is the match report. In this article First Round How the match panned out A look at the stats Medvedev exacts revenge on Struff following Halle Open defeat Wimbledon London, England Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 Struff, Jan-Lennard Germany 4 1 6 6 Medvedev, Daniil Russia 6 6 4 7 Match Stats Struff, Jan-Lennard - Medvedev, Daniil 9 Aces 14 4 Double faults 2 62% First serve % 56% 75% Win % on first serve 83% 38% Win % on second serve 59% 1/5 Tiebreaks won 4/9 32 Receiving points won 55 118 Points won 139 9 Max points won in a row 6 Fewer Details Match How the match panned out Although Medvedev broke serve early on in the first set, Struff managed to make the Russian work hard to win the first set. Medvedev had an easier outing in the second set and dominated Struff. The third set saw Struff hold serve before breaking Medvedev's serve and claim the third set. Eventually, Medvedev held his nerve and win the tie-break. Data A look at the stats Medvedev broke Struff's serve early in both the first and the second sets. The Russian managed to win 4 of the 9 breakpoints he won as opposed to his opponent who managed to win one breakpoint from five. Head-to-Head Medvedev exacts revenge on Struff following Halle Open defeat The last time Medvedev and Struff met was on June 15, 2021 in the Halle Open, barely two weeks before the Wimbledon Championships. However, it was Struff who claimed victory 7-6 (8-6 tiebreak), 6-3 to progress into the round of 16. Medvedev's defensive style of play and emphasis on ground-strokes ensured a resounding victory and avenge the defeat.