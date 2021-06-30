Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's color variants leaked via fresh renders

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 in August this year. In the latest development, GizNext has leaked some fresh renders of the device, revealing as many as eight color options for the foldable phone. As per the leak, it will be offered in White, Beige, Dark Blue, Black, Pink, Gray, Dark Green, and Light Violet color variants. Here's our roundup. In this article The device will have a 1.9-inch external screen It will sport a 12MP main sensor It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability Design and display The device will have a 1.9-inch external screen The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a clamshell-like design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The outer panel will have a dual-tone color palette, a 1.9-inch secondary display, a dual camera module, and an LED flash unit. On the inside, the phone is tipped to offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1736x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Information It will sport a 12MP main sensor The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there will be a 10MP snapper on the main screen. Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and may pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port. Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen on August 3. However, the device is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000. MENAFN30062021000165011035ID1102366684