Yemen: Houthi militants claim missile assault on Marib

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Jun. 29 Yemen's Houthi militia claimed accountability for firing two ballistic missiles at military positions in the administration-ruled Marib city. Houthi military spokesperson Yehya Sarea stated in a report aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV late Tuesday evening: "the missiles targeted the Sahn al-Jen camp and the 3rd Region camp at noon (on Tuesday)." Medics and residents of Marib stated previously that "a Houthi missile hit a residential area, killing three people, including a child." The Iran-supported Houthis launched a great attack against the Saudi-supported Yemeni administration troops to seize the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.