Human Rights council tackles climate change

GENEVA, June 30 (KUNA) -- The Human Rights Council held a panel discussion on the human rights of older persons in the context of climate change on Wednesday.It also concluded its interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children.In her opening remarks, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that population ageing and climate change had significant implications for human rights.By the year 2050, it was estimated that humanity would include 1.5 billion people aged 65 and above.And by 2050, if greenhouse gas emissions had not been reduced to net zero, global warming would exceed 1.5?� Celsius.Ageism contributed to older persons' vulnerability to climate change.The COVID-19 crisis had demonstrated how age-related discrimination created and exacerbated the poverty and marginalization of older people, amplifying human rights risks.Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, said it was incumbent on governments, local governments, and national disaster management agencies to ensure that national strategies for disaster risk reduction and others in development made adequate provision for the inclusion of older persons.Apart from ensuring their protection and safety, there was also a need to recognize the role they could play in building a community's resilience to disasters.During discussion, speakers agreed that climate change was one of the most fundamental threats to the environment, and thus to human rights.Older people were often affected disproportionately and had fewer capacities to respond to climate change.Speakers emphasized that nowhere on Earth could they find better witnesses to the effects of climate change than older persons, particularly older indigenous persons, expressing concern over age bias, ageism and the backsliding on indigenous rights.Over 400 civil society and indigenous peoples' organizations had previously called for the creation of a position of Special Rapporteur on climate change.