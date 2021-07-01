Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia drops to lowest level in almost 5 years

(MENAFN)Unemployment in Saudi Arabia dropped to the lowest level in almost five years in the January-March period as the economy started to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic and women joined the workforce in record numbers. Expectations from the General Authority for Statistics showed that the unemployment rate slid to 11.7 percent in the mentioned period through March, from 12.6 percent in the last quarter of 2020. The decrease in the unemployment value was supported by an improvement in female participation in the workforce to 33.6 percent from 32.1 percent in the previous quarter, even as male participation decreased to 79.7 percent from 80.6 percent.