Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Hyundai VENUE is a strong selling car for the South Korean brand in India. Back in April, the SUV marginally outsold the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , which has garnered over six lakh customers since its debut in 2016. Now, the company has announced that the VENUE has a waiting period that stretches between two to three months. Here's our roundup. In this article The car has a chromed grille and 16-inch alloy wheels It offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system It is offered with three engine choices Hyundai VENUE: Pricing Exteriors The car has a chromed grille and 16-inch alloy wheels The Hyundai VENUE has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 190mm. Interiors It offers five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system The Hyundai VENUE has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers. Performance It is offered with three engine choices In India, the Hyundai VENUE is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that generates 82hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 98.6hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Information Hyundai VENUE: Pricing In India, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh for the base E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.78 lakh for the top-spec SX+ Sport DCT (petrol) variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). MENAFN01072021000165011035ID1102373820