E-Legend EL1 EV, with Audi Sport Quattro-inspired looks, breaks cover

Bavarian automaker E-Legend has revealed the EL1 electric car. Its production will be limited to just 30 units. As for the highlights, the car has an Audi Sport Quattro-inspired design and a minimalist cabin. It draws power from an 805hp, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain and promises a range of 400km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors
E-Legend EL1 is built on a carbon fiber monocoque frame and has a muscular hood with air vents, a large black grille, a prominent front splitter, and LED DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by frame-less doors, boxy fender flares, flush-fitted door handles, and white alloy wheels. A bespoke spoiler, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillight are available on the rear.

Performance
E-Legend EL1 packs a 90kWh battery and an electric motor linked to an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 805hp and promises a range of 400km. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top-speed of 255km/h.

Interiors
The E-Legend EL1 has a 2-seater cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It packs a digital driver's display and a centrally-mounted infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should be available.

Pricing and availability
Right now, the EL1 only exists in renderings but a full-fledged prototype will break cover in 2022. E-Legend intends to make 30 units of the vehicle and in Germany, it carries a price-tag of €890,000 (around Rs. 7.8 crore).