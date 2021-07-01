New football season to kick off in September, says QFA's Al Mannai

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Chairman of Competitions Committee at Qatar Football Association (QFA) Hamad Al Mannai yesterday announced that the new football season will kick off in September 2021. Al Mannai added that trainings of the clubs will start today in the framework of the preparations for the new season, noting that the clubs have the right to hold foreign camps, provided that the precautionary measures and restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are followed. QFA yesterday held a media seminar and a discussion session to outline the next stage, the launch of the new season and the new strategy of the QNB Qatar Stars League for the 2024-2023 sports season. QFA also reviewed the latest developments in the local football calendar. The session was attended by Al Mannai, Director of Competitions and Players Affairs Abdullah Jaber Al Saie, Deputy Chairman of QFA Competitions Committee, and Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at Qatar Stars League Ahmed Khalil Abbasi. He noted that the end of the QSL and HH the Amirs Cup for the next season 2021-2022 will be in April 2022. After this date, the players of the national team will be discharged from all local and foreign entitlements with their clubs in order to participate in the special program prepared for them to compete in the finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Deputy Chairman of QFA Competitions Committee, and Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at Qatar Stars League Ahmed Khalil Abbasi highlighted the new strategy of QSL, which was approved by QFA Executive Office. He noted that the number of the clubs participating in the QNB Qatar Stars League will be reduced to 10 clubs in order to maintain a balanced and high-quality technical level, starting from the 2023-2024 season. He explained that the QSL championship, starting from the 2023/2024 season, will be held in three sections, so that each club will play 27 matches instead of 22 matches. MENAFN01072021000063011010ID1102373794