Iranian Navy begins military exercise in Caspian Sea

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jun. 30 Iranian Navy began a military drill in the Caspian Sea in the north of Iran. The Tasnim news agency reported that the drill, called Sustainable Security 1400, covers a zone of around 77,000 square km in Iran's territorial waters of the Caspian Sea. The report added that supporting units from Iranian Air Force and Air Defense add to the war game by conducting a variety of offense and defense strategies for the safeguard of Iran�s maritime frontiers and safety of shipping routes. Corvettes, planes and helicopters, naval drones along with electronic warfare systems were installed by the Iranian Navy in the drill.