Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India on July 6

Samsung is all set to launch its budget-range Galaxy F22 model in India on July 6, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed. As per the listing, the handset will offer a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device has also appeared on the Google Play Console, revealing that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1339 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in multiple colorways, including a Black variant.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 13MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy F22 smartphone at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for July 6. However, it is believed to cost under Rs. 15,000 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.