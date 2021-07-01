2021 Wimbledon, Medvedev beats Alcaraz to progress: Records broken

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Russian men's singles tennis ace Daniil Medvedev overcame Spain's 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon on Thursday. Medvedev played a strong game to outwit his opponent who made his maiden career appearance at Wimbledon this year. Medvedev seeded second, won the tie 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to advance. Here are further details on the same. In this article Medvedev dishes out a strong performance against Alcaraz Medvedev scripts these feats after sealing victory Cameron Norrie beats Australian wildcard Alex Bolt Medvedev is on a six-match winning run Second Round Match Medvedev dishes out a strong performance against Alcaraz Following his early break, Medvedev gained control in the first set. The number two seed went 5-3 up before Alcaraz gained breakpoint. However, Medvedev showed instant character and sealed the set 6-4. In the second set, Alcaraz broke Medvedev but was unable to consolidate. Medvedev was strong and dished out a 6-1 win. The third set saw Medvedev keep his form going. Wins Medvedev scripts these feats after sealing victory The 25-year-old Medvedev has reached the third round for the third time here at Wimbledon. He was earlier ousted in the third round in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Medvedev has improved his Slams win-loss tally to 37-17. At Wimbledon, he has a win-loss tally of 7-3. Medvedev has won 12 Grand Slam matches in 2021 across surfaces (12-2). Details Cameron Norrie beats Australian wildcard Alex Bolt Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time with a straight-set win against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt. The 25-year-old has been one of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year. He demonstrated his form on Court One in a convincing 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Interestingly, the 29th seed lost the first three games before winning 11 in a row. Information Medvedev is on a six-match winning run Medvedev, who won the Mallorca Open recently, is on a six-match unbeaten run. Medvedev has now won 28 matches in 2021 across tournaments, including a walkover midway at Open 13, where he led 6-3, 3-0. Wimbledon London England Alcaraz, Carlos Spain 4 1 2 Medvedev, Daniil Russia 6 6 6 Match Stats Alcaraz, Carlos - Medvedev, Daniil 2 Aces 6 5 Double faults 3 67% First serve % 63% 62% Win % on first serve 95% 26% Win % on second serve 42% 2/3 Tiebreaks won 7/15 16 Receiving points won 41 57 Points won 89 5 Max points won in a row 9 Fewer DetailsMENAFN01072021000165011035ID1102377595