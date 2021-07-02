Qatar wins membership in Executive Council of Arab Civil Aviation Organization

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The State of Qatar won the membership inf the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization. The elections took place on the sidelines of the twenty-sixth ordinary session of the General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization yesterday in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. The delegation of the State of Qatar to the session was headed by the Chairman of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) H E Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie. On this occasion, Al Subaie expressed his happiness for Qatar winning the membership of the Executive Council of the Organization. He stressed that the reelection of Qatar confirms the vital, essential, and pivotal role that Qatar plays at all levels and in all areas of joint Arab action, including the field of civil aviation. The State of Qatar won the membership of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization in the elections that took place in May 2018.MENAFN02072021000063011010ID1102380706