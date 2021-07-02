Tropical Storm Elsa Strengthens Near the Lesser Antilles

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Florida, Jul 2, 2021, SPA -- The U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday that tropical storm Elsa had strengthened a little and was very close to the Lesser Antilles. Elsa is located about 70 miles (110 km) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said, adding that by Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba, Reuters reported. --SPA 14:45 LOCAL TIME 11:45 GMT 0012 MENAFN02072021000078011016ID1102381384