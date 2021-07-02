Belgium Take on Italy and Swiss Tackle Spain in Euro Quarters

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Berlin, Jul 2, 2021, SPA -- Top-ranked Belgium take on fellow form side Italy later on Friday as the first Euro 2020 quarter-finals take place. Both teams have 100 per cent records so far at the tournament and meet in Munich with Belgium having major injury doubts surrounding creative midfielders Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. The first quarter-final in St Petersburg pits Switzerland, the conquerors of world champions France, against free-scoring Spain. The Spanish started the tournament slowly with two draws but then thumped Slovakia 5-0 and Croatia 5-3 after extra-time in the last 16. --SPA 15:20 LOCAL TIME 12:20 GMT 0014 MENAFN02072021000078011016ID1102381382