S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) New York, July 2, 2021, SPA -- The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in monthly payrolls offered tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease, putting the job market recovery back on track, Reuters reported. Markets have been spearheaded by inflation and economic data in the past few sessions, with investors fearing a potentially stronger-than expected economic recovery and runaway inflation could force the Federal Reserve to pare back its support. After a strong start to the year, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq began the second half at record levels, with technology , communication services and consumer discretionary sectors among the top boosts on Friday. At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 19.30 points, or 0.06%, at 34,652.83, the S&P 500 was up 13.37 points, or 0.31%, at 4,333.31, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.69 points, or 0.47%, at 14,591.07. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 15 new lows. --SPA 18:51 LOCAL TIME 15:51 GMT 0022 MENAFN02072021000078011016ID1102381818