Q-Tec organises blood donation camp

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of it corporate social responsibility, Q-Tec Electric WLL, Q-Tec Engineering WLL, Q-Tec Facilities Management WLL. and Q-Tec Air Condition WLL, recently arranged a blood donation camp under the banner of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). A large number of Q-Tec team members came forward for the donation. As a token of recognition, HMC presented a certificate of appreciation, signed by Ali Abdullah al-Khader, chief communications officer and chairman of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communication, for the efforts made by Q-Tec in mobilising its workforce and prompting the culture of voluntary blood donation.