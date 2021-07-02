Qatar announces Gold Cup squad

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Felix Sanchez, coach of Qatar, announced a squad of 23 players for the 2021 Gold Cup, in which the Asian champions will feature for the first time. On Wednesday, Qatar beat Croatia’s reserve squad 3-1 in the first tune-up game in the ongoing training camp held in Croatia to prepare the team for the Gold Cup. Qatar will take on El Salvador on July 4 before travelling to Houston, Texas, where they play their three group stage matches. The tournament draw placed Qatar, participating as a guest team for the first time in the competition’s history, in Group D alongside Panama, Grenada and Honduras. Al Annabi will kick things off against Panama on July 13 and then face Grenada on the 17th before concluding the group stage against Honduras on the 20th. Squad: Saad al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousuf Hassan, Pedro Correia, Abdelkarim Hassan, Tarek Salman, Ahmed Suhail, Musaab Khidir, Bassam al-Rawi, Homam El Amin, Boualem Khoukhi, Mohamed Waad, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Ismail Mohamed, Abdullah al-Ahrak, Abdelaziz Hatim, Akram Afif, Hasan al-Haydos, Yousuf Abdurisag, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari and Ahmed Alaaeldin MENAFN02072021000067011011ID1102383548