Qatar Airways signs sponsorship agreement with Concacaf

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways continues to expand its global sporting sponsorship portfolio after a multi-year agreement with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Association (Concacaf). The award-winning airline will begin its partnership as the Official Airline for the upcoming 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, which will take place from July 2 to August 1. As the flagship men’s football international tournament of the region, the Concacaf Gold Cup will kick-off in Miami with the preliminary round on 2 July, before the group stage matches begin on 10 July. The final is set to be held in Las Vegas on 1 August, where the Concacaf’s regional champion will be crowned. The 16th edition of the competition will be played in 11 stadiums across eight US metropolitan areas. The Gold Cup will display some of the best football teams and talents in the region, along with a passionate fan base enabling Qatar Airways to showcase its presence in the world of sports sponsorship. Qatar Airways’ commitment to Concacaf demonstrates the airline’s values of uniting people through the power of sport. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker, said:�This partnership presents a great opportunity for us at Qatar Airways to connect fans across the world. We look forward towards strengthening our presence across the North, Central American and Caribbean regions, where football is deeply embedded in the culture and lifestyle. With potentially millions of fans watching from home and tens of thousands of spectators attending the Gold Cup matches, this alliance will help cement our goal of bringing people together.” Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani said:�We are extremely pleased to welcome Qatar Airways as a confederation-wide partner of Concacaf. Their extensive experience across global football and sport sponsorship will undoubtedly benefit our confederation. We look forward to working together to elevate this summer’s Gold Cup, the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League and football across the entire region.” The Concacaf Gold Cup will provide an excellent platform for the Qatar National Football Team, who will be competing as a guest participant. The reigning AFC Asian Cup champions have been drawn in Group D with Grenada, Honduras, and Panama. In addition to becoming Official Airline partner of the Gold Cup, Qatar Airways will be the presenting sponsor of the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament that features 41 Concacaf member associations, and is scheduled for 2022/23. MENAFN02072021000067011011ID1102383547