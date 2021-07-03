Qatar to raise awareness on 'Plastic Bag Free Day'

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Qatar has joined scores of organisations around the world to raise awareness on the environmental impact and hazards of single-use plastic bags, to coincide with the ‘Plastic Bag Free Day.’ With the aim of educating the public about the need to reduce the use of plastic bags in order to preserve the environment, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment has launched a contest for the best idea to limit the use of plastic bags. �On the International Plastic Bag Free Day, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment is pleased to reveal a contest for the best idea to limit the use of plastic bags, under the slogan:�FutureWithoutPlastics,” the Ministry of Municipality and Environment announced on its official Twitter account. ‘Plastic Bag Free Day’ marked on July 3 (today), is a global initiative that aims to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in the world. The Ministry has taken steps to raise awareness and educate the public on the need to limit use of plastic bags to preserve and sustain the environment, in line to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030. as well as increasing the awareness of using reusable bags and combating plastic pollution. Regarding the rules of the contest, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment explained that�the idea should be original, and applicable, and send only through Instagram.” The contestants are also required to tag the Ministry’s account (@albaladiya) and to write the hashtag #FutureWithoutPlastics in the idea post, in addition to tag also three of friends to participate. The Ministry of Municipality and Environment also support and encourage the efforts and initiatives of civil society organizations in the field of the environment, which is the responsibility of everyone, including ministries, institutions, companies and individuals. Every year, the Ministry of Municipality carries out many awareness activities with the aim of raising awareness among the public about the importance of using reusable bags, and reducing single-use plastic bags that pollute the environment.MENAFN03072021000063011010ID1102384118