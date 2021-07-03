AWS Marketplace, Data Exchange launch in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said that Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), data providers, and consulting partners based in Qatar can now transact in AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange, empowering Qatar-based businesses to access and market to AWS’s millions of customers around the world. This expansion means that AWS’s global customers can purchase directly from Qatar-based software and data providers through AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange, in addition to over 10,000 software listings and data products from more than 1,600 sellers. Customers can also procure software through local consulting partners with Consulting Partner Private Offers in AWS Marketplace, which enables ISVs to offer AWS Consulting Partners wholesale pricing, helping them to lower costs for customers. AWS Marketplace provides a new sales channel for ISVs and consulting partners to sell their solutions to AWS customers around the world and makes it easy for AWS customers to find, buy, deploy and manage software solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS), in a matter of minutes. AWS Data Exchange makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. For data providers, AWS Data Exchange makes it easy to reach millions of AWS customers migrating to the cloud by removing the need to build and maintain infrastructure for data storage, delivery, billing, and entitling. Marta Whiteaker, Managing Director AWS Marketplace EMEA/APJ, said,�We are excited to continue to expand in the Middle East, and welcome Qatar-based technology businesses to AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange. The launch enables ISVs, data providers, and consulting partners based in Qatar to now transact in AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange, making it even easier for organizations to procure third party software from Qatar-based vendors. With this launch, Qatar-based ISVs and AWS Consulting Partners also benefit from the ability to expand their reach by offering their software and data to AWS customers around the world.” Mohammad Hammoudi, Country Manager – Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation services, said,�Providing solutions from AWS Marketplace in Qatar is a natural milestone in the strategic collaboration between Crayon and AWS in the Gulf region and globally.” �The Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) will enable us to offer integrated solutions from the depth and the breadth of our portfolio, including licensing, consulting, and managed services, covering software management, cloud migration and optimization, modern workplace, cybersecurity, and data and AI. It is a fantastic opportunity for customers, partners, and ISVs to simplify and streamline software and data procurement processes with a single point of billing, delivering efficiencies in their digital transformation,” he said. Khalil Rizkallah, General Manager, kloudr, a leading multi-cloud Managed Services Provider, said,�As an AWS Select Consulting Partner in the region, AWS Marketplace has helped us develop partnerships and serve the growing needs of regional customers for advanced cloud services. With the launch of AWS Marketplace in Qatar, we are able to introduce the latest innovative services via the Consulting Partner Private Offer program to the local market through a simplified procurement process, helping organizations accelerate their cloud adoption. We are also excited by the opportunities this launch brings in helping us expand and serve a wider global customer base.”MENAFN03072021000063011010ID1102384409