Carrefour Qatar marks International Plastic Bag Free Day

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula To coincide with International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, Carrefour Qatar announced the launch of its�Love Our Planet” campaign to encourage customers to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. Throughout July, Carrefour Qatar will lead multiple initiatives that encourage customers to reduce their use of single use plastics. Carrefour will be marking the occasion by eliminating single-use plastic bags from its checkout counters across Qatar, while offering each customer one reusable bag as an eco-friendly alternative. The single use plastic bags in the fruits and vegetables section of each store will be replaced with paper bags instead. To encourage more long-term sustainable shopping habits, Carrefour will also be rewarding its loyal MyClub members with 20 points for every transaction as an additional incentive. Laurent Hausknecht, Country Manager of Carrefour Qatar said:�At Carrefour, we believe it is our responsibility to educate our customers about the importance of shopping and living sustainably for the betterment of our planet. With more and more customers adopting more sustainable practices into their everyday lives, our aim is to provide them with environmentally friendly alternatives to everyday items. Through our celebration of International Plastic Bag Free Day, we are highlighting our commitment to tackle plastic pollution, having removed all single use plastic bags from our store.” Carrefour aims to reduce the use of single use plastic in its stores by 25 per cent by the end of July. Last year, Carrefour Qatar saw the reduction in the use of plastic bags by 22 per cent thanks to the dedicated ‘’Green Checkout’’ counters which encourage customers to shop with reusable bags. Carrefour has a proven track record of running sustainability campaigns in numerous markets. Apart from its single-use plastic free campaign, Carrefour is currently investing heavily in several areas such as waste management, carton box recycling and food waste recycling to reduce its carbon footprint. To learn more about the sustainability initiatives, please visit: >MENAFN03072021000063011010ID1102384408