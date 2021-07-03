WHO: COVID-19 Delta variant puts world in very critical situation

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 2 (KUNA) -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the COVID-19 Delta variant has put the world in a critical situation.During a press conference Dr. Ghebreyesus directly from WHO's headquarters in Switzerland said the situation demands more precise studies and analysis in order for the organization to respond effectively. Annexing more than 98 countries, the current matter at hand is to request world leaders to apply a 10 percent minimum vaccination rate by the end of September and 70-percent by mid-2022. Dr. Ghebreyesus also added that reaching this objective and overcoming this delicate period in an effective way, will lead to saving lives and structure an even more effective way of distributing vaccinations, as there is a current shortage in vaccination quantities. (end) ta.aq MENAFN03072021000071011013ID1102384663