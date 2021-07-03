This is Trump's second campaign-style event of the summer as he seeks to retain his hold over the Republican Party and bolster allies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Full Article
Trump hosts campaign-style rally in FL aiming to keep Republican focus
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally
WEWS NewsChannel5
He came to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional..
Donald Trump returns to rally stage
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Trump targeting Republican impeachment voter at Ohio rally
Former US President Donald Trump will return to the rally stage this weekend, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving..
Belfast Telegraph