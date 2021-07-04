Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy as he steps down
Published
Jeff Bezos will move away from day-to-day management at the firm to spend more time on projects, including his space firm.Full Article
Published
Jeff Bezos will move away from day-to-day management at the firm to spend more time on projects, including his space firm.Full Article
Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world's most..
Jeff Bezos' secret to a successful business is putting customers first.