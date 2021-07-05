Pope alert and in good condition after intestinal surgery, Vatican says
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pope 'in good condition' and 'alert' after intestinal surgery
Sky News
The Pope is "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own" after undergoing an operation that involved removing half his..
More coverage
Pope Francis ‘in good condition and alert’ following operation
Belfast Telegraph
Pope Francis is “in good condition, alert and breathing on his own” a day after he underwent a three-hour operation, which..