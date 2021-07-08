"The European Parliament and the European Commission want us to let LGBTQ activists and organizations into the kindergartens and schools. Hungary does not want that," Orban said on his Facebook page.Full Article
Hungary PM Orban says he will not allow LGBTQ activists into schools
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
We will not let LGBTQ activists among our children: Hungary PM Viktor Orban
The PM said on Thursday (July 7) that it will not bow down before European Union's efforts to force Hungary to abandon a new law..
Zee News