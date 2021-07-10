Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people detained over the fire.Full Article
Police chief Jayedul Alam says the entrance to the factory had been padlocked when the fire broke out.
The blaze, at a seven-story building where fruit drinks, packing materials and plastic products were made, burned for nearly 24..