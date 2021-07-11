Israel offers booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to adults at risk
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz says adults with impaired immune system could get a third shot, with a decision pending on wider distributionFull Article
Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's..
Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a booster shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was..