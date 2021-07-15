I wouldn't 'do a coup' with Milley, Trump says of top US general
Published
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had privately acknowledged concerns that Trump might attempt to draw in the military to quash dissent.Full Article
Published
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had privately acknowledged concerns that Trump might attempt to draw in the military to quash dissent.Full Article
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said he wouldn’t comment on a recent book excerpt alleging he was so shaken..
A profile of Gen. Mark Milley, whom Trump chose for a top job in 2019 but by 2020 was planning how to head off a coup by Donald..