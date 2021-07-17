Syrian president sworn in for fourth term in war-torn country
Published
The May elections, in which Bashar Assad won over 95 percent of the vote, were described by the West and by his opposition as a shamFull Article
Published
The May elections, in which Bashar Assad won over 95 percent of the vote, were described by the West and by his opposition as a shamFull Article
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
The recent wave of horizontal and leaderless demonstrations that have engulfed Cuba was..
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of the votes in an election which opponents and the West..