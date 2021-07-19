The Prime Minister's Office clarified on Monday morning that the status quo on Temple Mount has not changed.Full Article
Prime Minister's Office: 'Freedom of worship' statement was incorrect
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bennett's shift on Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount may be a game changer
A statement by him seems to mark the first time an Israeli prime minister has officially referred to preserving Jewish freedom of..
Haaretz
The Latest: Virus cases surging in Italy; Euro 2020 link
ROME — Daily new caseloads of confirmed COVID-19 infections are surging in Italy.
Health experts say it’s clear that..
SeattlePI.com