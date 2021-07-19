Israel's interior minister opposes health insurance for asylum seekers
Published
Ayelet Shaked says health insurance will 'lead to illegal infiltrators settling in Israel,' vows to do all she can to 'bring about their departure'Full Article
Published
Ayelet Shaked says health insurance will 'lead to illegal infiltrators settling in Israel,' vows to do all she can to 'bring about their departure'Full Article
While Israel considers asylum seekers as 'foreigners who can’t be deported,' it still does not provide them with any social..