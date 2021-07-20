The Vermont-based ice cream brand said it would continue operating in Israel, suggesting that it is planning to pull its products from stores located in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.Full Article
Fighting Back against Ben and Jerry's with boycott
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ben & Jerry's announced their boycott - how have shop owners responded?
Jerusalem Post
Shop owners and customers react to Ben & Jerry’s intended withdrawal of sales in Israeli settlements.
Following boycott, will Israelis buy more Ben & Jerry's?
Jerusalem Post
More coverage
Ben & Jerry's board wanted to boycott all of Israel
Jerusalem Post
A board member stated that Unilever had overstepped its authority by pledging to remain in Israel.