Olympic opening ceremony director fired for 1998 joke 'ridiculing' Holocaust
Published
A day ahead of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, organizing committee president says director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissedFull Article
Published
A day ahead of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, organizing committee president says director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissedFull Article
The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 will take place on Friday though a key member of staff will not be present having been fired..