The US carried out airstrikes in support of the Afghan government, as they approach the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.Full Article
US carries out airstrikes against Taliban in Afghanistan
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Reckoning And Reparations In Afghanistan – OpEd
The U.S. government owes reparations to the civilians of Afghanistan for the past twenty years of war and brutal..
Eurasia Review
US launches airstrikes to support Afghan forces, confirms Pentagon
US airpower has long provided Afghan forces with a tactical advantage against the Taliban -- one that many fear will be eroded by..
IndiaTimes