Biden to tap Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt as antisemitism envoy
Published
Lipstadt rose to prominence in the 1990s after she was sued by author David Irving for accusing him of Holocaust denial; she won the caseFull Article
Published
Lipstadt rose to prominence in the 1990s after she was sued by author David Irving for accusing him of Holocaust denial; she won the caseFull Article
Deborah Lipstadt is Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University and founding director of the..