There was no immediate comment from Andrew Cuomo's office, and he has denied wrongdoing.Full Article
New York AG says Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, broke laws
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Violated State And Federal Law, AG James Says
CBS 2 New York
The Attorney General's report includes instances of the governor's repeated and unwanted touching of and conversations with current..
Advertisement
More coverage
Investigation finds New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
7News - The Denver Channel
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government..
-
NY Gov. Cuomo impeachment push regains steam after bombshell sexual harassment findings
FOXNews.com
-
Lawmakers Call On Cuomo To Resign Or Be Removed From Office In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Investigation
CBS 2
-
A New York AG Investigation Says That Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women
NPR
-
Cuomo sexual harassment report: Read the full findings of New York AG's investigation
PIX 11