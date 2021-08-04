Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges after allegedly groping two flight attendants and punching a third on a flight.Full Article
Frontier Airlines passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
