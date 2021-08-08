An Afghan security forces spokesman said "extremely (heavy) fighting is going on" in Kunduz, as security forces fought to defend the city.Full Article
Taliban capture government buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
-
Trouble increases for Afghanistan as Taliban captures government buildings in Kunduz
Zee News
-
Taliban Capture Key Afghan City of Kunduz
Newsmax
-
Taliban capture govt buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz
IndiaTimes
-
Rampant Taliban capture key Kunduz as Afghan cities fall in wake of U.S. withdrawal
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban Capture First Afghan Provincial Capital
Eurasia Review
The city of Zaranj in Afghanistan's Nimroz province has reportedly fallen to the Taliban, making it the first provincial capital..