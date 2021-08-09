Mellisa DeRosa, secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.Full Article
New York Governor Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Top Aide Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations; Ex-Colleagues Slam Her as "Evil Human Being"
HNGN
New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegation against her boss.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Executive Assistant #1' Breaks Her Silence, Cuomo Top Aide DeRosa Resigns
CBS 2 New York
CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the sexual harassment investigation.