Facebook removes Russian network that targeted influencers to peddle anti-vax messages

Facebook said on Tuesday it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that it linked to a marketing firm that aimed to enlist influencers to push anti-vaccine content about the COVID-19 jabs.Full Article
