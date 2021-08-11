Taliban captures 8th provincial capital in six days
The Taliban capture of Faizabad came as President Ashraf Ghani landed in Mazar-i-Sharif to rally its defenders.Full Article
Armed group says its forces are in control of Kunduz as fighting rages in several cities across the country.
By Luke Coffey*
Last week, Taliban militants attacked the home of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. The..
Taliban fighters seized the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jowzjan province, the second to fall in two days. The U.S. Embassy..