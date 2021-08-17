The chaos at Kabul Airport is also causing a delay in the delivery of medical supplies.Full Article
World leaders show concern for Afghans, Kabul airport in chaos
U.S. Afghans struggle to help relatives in Kabul
Reuters - Politics
As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in..
Biden stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Reuters - Politics
Afghanistan: ‘Now Is Time To Stand As One,’ UN’s Guterres Tells Security Council
Eurasia Review
As desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban and board planes, during chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, UN..